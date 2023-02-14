Local

Ukraine orchestra concert in Carmel to mark anniversary of invasion

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – On the one-year anniversary of the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine will headline a celebration of Ukrainian culture at the Center of Performing Arts in Carmel.

The performance was booked by the center in 2021, months before Russia President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in February 2022.

The audience will include representatives of the consulate general of Ukraine in Chicago. Two local nonprofits, Indiana Supports Ukraine and the Ukrainian Society of Indiana, will have tables at the event to share information about their work in celebrating Ukrainian culture and shipping supplies to people living through a winter of war.

To celebrate the occasion, the center staff has made a specialty cocktail In Ukraine’s national colors, blue and yellow. The Stand with Ukraine cocktail is made with Stoli vodka, blue Curaçao liqueur, sweet and sour mix, and a lemon slice.

The Lviv orchestra, founded in 1902, is led by the esteemed Ukrainian-American conductor Theodore Kuchar. The 8 p.m. Feb. 24 performance at the center will feature music of Brahms, Grieg, and Dvořák (his New World Symphony) with piano soloist Oksana Rapita.

Tickets start at $25, with student tickets at $15 and discounts offered for military personnel and first responders. Tickets are available at the Palladium’s Fifth Third Bank box office, Online at TheCenterPresents.org, and by phone at 317-843-3800.