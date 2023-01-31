Local

United Way of Central Indiana offering free tax prep services

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some Hoosiers who need help with their tax returns are eligible for free tax preparation services through the United Way of Central Indiana.

Indy Free Tax Prep is a network of more than a dozen locations offering free tax preparation to individuals and families with a combined household income of $66,000 or less in 2022.

Tax prep services are provided by IRS-certified volunteers and include basic tax return preparation and free e-filing.

Eligible Hoosiers can stop by a participating location now through the end of April.

Participating locations

Indianapolis

AMVETS Post 99 | 2840 Lafayette Rd.

East 38th Street Library | 5420 E. 38th St.

Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center | 2990 W. 71st St.

Hawthorne Community Center | 70 N. Mount St.

John H. Boner Community Center | 2236 E. 10th St.

Oasis of Hope Church | 1701 E. 25th St.

Shepherd Community Center | 4107 E. Washington St.

Southeast Community Services | 901 South Shelby St.

Other sites

Brownsburg Library | 450 S. Jefferson St.

Family Promise of Hendricks County (Brownsburg) | 725 S. Green St.

First Christian Church of Martinsville | 89 S. Main St.

Lebanon Public Library | 104 E. Washington St.

Thorntown Public Library | 124 N. Market St.

Since the program began in 2015, volunteers have prepared more than 40,000 tax returns and e-filings for central Indiana residents, according to the United Way.