United Way of Central Indiana offering free tax prep services

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some Hoosiers who need help with their tax returns are eligible for free tax preparation services through the United Way of Central Indiana.
Indy Free Tax Prep is a network of more than a dozen locations offering free tax preparation to individuals and families with a combined household income of $66,000 or less in 2022.
Tax prep services are provided by IRS-certified volunteers and include basic tax return preparation and free e-filing.
Eligible Hoosiers can stop by a participating location now through the end of April.
Participating locations
Indianapolis
- AMVETS Post 99 | 2840 Lafayette Rd.
- East 38th Street Library | 5420 E. 38th St.
- Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center | 2990 W. 71st St.
- Hawthorne Community Center | 70 N. Mount St.
- John H. Boner Community Center | 2236 E. 10th St.
- Oasis of Hope Church | 1701 E. 25th St.
- Shepherd Community Center | 4107 E. Washington St.
- Southeast Community Services | 901 South Shelby St.
Other sites
- Brownsburg Library | 450 S. Jefferson St.
- Family Promise of Hendricks County (Brownsburg) | 725 S. Green St.
- First Christian Church of Martinsville | 89 S. Main St.
- Lebanon Public Library | 104 E. Washington St.
- Thorntown Public Library | 124 N. Market St.
Since the program began in 2015, volunteers have prepared more than 40,000 tax returns and e-filings for central Indiana residents, according to the United Way.