Local

UPS driver dies in crash with box truck in western Grant County

SIMS, Ind. (WISH) — A United Parcel Service delivery truck driver died after hitting another truck Tuesday afternoon at a rural crossing, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.

Marion General Hospital and Swayzee Fire Department emergency crews and Grant County deputies were called shortly after 5:40 p.m. Tuesday to a personal-injury crash at the intersection of county roads 975 West and 400 South. That’s about halfway between Marion and Kokomo.

The driver of the box truck, Daniel Meza, 47, and passenger Wilmer Corrales, 18, were hurt in the crash. Meza declined medical treatment, but Corrales was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, where he was treated for cuts to his head and later released.

The identity of the UPS delivery truck driver was withheld until his family has been notified.

Sheriff’s Capt. Ed Beaty said in a news release that an initial investigation found the UPS truck driver was southbound on County Road 975 West approaching the “T” intersection with 400 South. The box truck was westbound on 400 South when the UPS truck failed to yield the right of way and hit the passenger side of the box truck. The UPS driver was ejected from the delivery truck. Both vehicles ended up off the road in a soybean field.