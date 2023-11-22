Search
Van crashes into Decatur Township elementary school classroom

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A van crashed into a Decatur Township elementary school classroom on the southwest side of Indianapolis early Wednesday morning.

Online records show that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to 3425 Foltz St. on a report of a property damage accident just before 6 a.m.

That is the address of Stephen Decatur Elementary School off Kentucky Avenue in the Mars Hill neighborhood.

Online records show that the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the scene to investigate a structure collapse around the same time.

Decatur Township Fire Department told News 8 at the scene that two people were inside the van at the time of the crash. Investigators believe that possible brake issues caused the crash.

Neither person was injured.

Only one classroom was impacted by the accident, and the building is believed to be structurally sound. Officials say crews will be on the scene for several hours.

MSD Decatur Schools told News 8 that all schools were closed Wednesday for Thanksgiving break.

A van crashed into a classroom at Stephen Decatur Elementary School on Nov 22, 2023. Investigators believe brake issues were to blame for the incident.
(WISH Photo/Daryl Black)
(Provided Photos/Decatur Township Fire Department)

