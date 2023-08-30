Vehicle fire blocking all lanes of NB I-65 north of Lebanon

A vehicle fire has closed all northbound lanes of I-65 north of Lebanon. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A vehicle fire has closed all lanes of northbound I-65 north of Lebanon, the Indiana Department of Transportation says.

Police are blocking northbound I-65 between Blubaugh Avenue and County Line Road, about 7 miles north of Lebanon. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at U.S. 52.

At around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, an INDOT traffic camera showed a large plume of gray-white smoke billowing from a semitrailer parked on the shoulder of the interstate near the Lebanon Rest Area.

The closure is expected to last well into the morning, according to INDOT.

No other information was immediately available.