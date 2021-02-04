Veteran content creator and executive producer Raymond J. Brune joins WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23), today announced the hiring of Raymond J. Brune as Senior Executive Producer of News and Programming for WISH-TV.

Ray has created more than 15,000 hours of live TV news content, launched several networks, and managed major news organizations. Some of his accolades include Vice President & Executive Producer of News for E! Networks, Executive Producer of ABC’s Good Morning America Sunday and World News Now. Ray created the KTLA Morning News, the highest-rated local morning show in Los Angeles, and successfully launched the horse racing network, TVG, while working as Vice President and General Manager for FOX Sports.

In addition, Ray has won numerous Emmys, a Peabody award, and is an accomplished author.

“I am extremely happy to have Ray join our team,” said McCoy. “His wealth of experience in many facets of the news and talent business will be invaluable for WISH-TV and our many platforms.”

“I look forward to having Ray’s entertainment perspective and influence as part of our hard news arsenal,” said Al Carl, News Director for WISH-TV. “We believe he will help us improve the news and local programming experience for our viewers. We are lucky to have Ray.”

“WISH-TV and Circle City Broadcasting’s many platforms and projects are exciting to me,” said Brune. “I have an opportunity to work with a growing, progressive company where my talents can impact other employees and the communities that we serve. This is a great fit for me.”