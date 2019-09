BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Veterans on metropolitan Indianapolis’ west side will soon have better access to health care.

Veteran Health Indiana broke ground Wednesday morning on a new clinic on Pitt Road near East Hendricks County Road 600 North. That’s just east of I-74.

Care teams from Veteran Health Indiana are working from clinics on 38th and 10th streets in Indianapolis.

The new facility will house 16 teams capable of providing services to 20,000 veterans.