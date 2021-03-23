Virtual job fair for veterans Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Veterans looking for work or just hoping to make a change are in luck.

That’s because MilitaryX is holding a virtual career fair Tuesday for members of the military, veterans and their spouses.

The online career fair is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday March 23, 2021.

It’s a free event that will feature such employers as Walmart, Exon Mobil and Apple.

For more information and to register for the virtual job fair, click here.

After registering, those planning to attend are advised to upload their resume for prospective employers.