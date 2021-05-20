Local

Virtual summer camp for little explorers, treasure hunters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Time machines don’t exist – yet. However, that does not mean your young aspiring archeologist can’t go back in time.

Your children can join a virtual summer camp adventure and explore ancient civilizations and hunt for lost treasure.

Archeologist and explorer Dr. Darius Arya has teamed up with Varsity Tutors to give kids a first-hand experience.

He was on Daybreak and discussed the upcoming summer camp.

He talked about why he got involved in archeology and about his own archeological adventures.

