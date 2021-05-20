Local

Virtual summer camp for little explorers, treasure hunters

by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Time machines don’t exist – yet. However, that does not mean your young aspiring archeologist can’t go back in time.

Your children can join a virtual summer camp adventure and explore ancient civilizations and hunt for lost treasure.

Archeologist and explorer Dr. Darius Arya has teamed up with Varsity Tutors to give kids a first-hand experience.

He was on Daybreak and discussed the upcoming summer camp.

He talked about why he got involved in archeology and about his own archeological adventures.

For more on the virtual summer camp, click here.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Plastics company continuing Indiana growth

Inside INdiana Business /

Pringles is entering the fried chicken sandwich wars with its new flavor

Business /

Report: BBC reporter used deceit to get 1995 Diana interview

International /

Why is your iPhone asking if apps can track you?

Digital Download /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.