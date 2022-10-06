Local

Visitation set for slain Purdue student

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A visitation will be held for Varun Chheda this coming weekend, following an on-campus homicide at Purdue University’s campus.

The visitation is set for Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Leppert Mortuary – Nora, 740 East 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

Chheda was a Purdue University student from Indianapolis who died Wednesday in a homicide inside an on-campus residence hall at Purdue University.

Contributions in memory of Chheda can also be made to the Riley Children’s Foundation.