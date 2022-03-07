Local

Vonnegut Museum in Indianapolis becoming Literary Landmark

The Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will soon have its first Literary Landmark: the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library in Indianapolis.

The designation by the American Library Association recognizes a place’s connection to a writer or their literary work.

The Vonnegut Museum, dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Indianapolis native and author of the modern classics “Slaughterhouse-Five” and “Breakfast of Champions,” will celebrate its Literary Landmark designation and the 100th anniversary of Vonnegut’s birth on April 10.

The event runs from noon to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Museum and Library’s eventbrite page.