VP Pence, wife Karen to vote in Indianapolis Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence will be in Indianapolis to cast his ballot at the City-County Building downtown.

This comes after the vice president canceled an earlier trip. Pence and his wife, Karen are expected to be voting at around 8 am. on Friday.

On Friday morning, Deleware Street parking was blocked by sheriff vehicles in preparation for the vice president and the second lady.

Before casting his ballot though, Pence made another pitch to Indiana voters.

The vice president was in Fort Wayne for a rally on Thursday. The Make America Great Again event was held at the Indiana Air National Guard.

The vice president highlighted the accomplishments of the Trump administration over the last four years, including bringing jobs to Indiana.

“I gotta tell you, that’s a credit to hard-working Hoosiers. That’s a credit to this president and his policies,” said Vice President Mike Pence. “We revived our economy. We secured our border law enforcement and stood for life, liberty and the Constitution of the United States”

Pence and his wife had previously requested mail-in absentee ballots back on Sept. 22 and then later planned that first trip to Indianapolis, which was canceled. Their trip to the Circle City was rescheduled for Friday for the Pences to vote in person.

The Marion County Clerk’s office said that the vice president will need to have his absentee ballot in hand on Friday. Unlike previous years, voters can’t simply drop those ballots off at the clerk’s office.

Therefore, the vice president will have to fill out an ABS-5 form – just like any other voter, before casting his ballot.

