Wayne County police shooting under investigation

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Indiana State Police is looking into a Wayne County police shooting, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the 500 block of East South Street in Centerville, Indiana for a report of a woman threatening suicide.

The WCSO said a Centerville Police Department officer and a deputy from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and witnessed a woman sitting on the porch, who then began yelling at the officer.

The officer tried to check on the woman but soon noticed that she was holding a weapon, according to deputies. The officer, after taking cover behind his police car, told the woman to drop the weapon.

Deputies said that at one point, the woman entered the residence, came back out and then, again, pointed her gun at the officer and deputy.

The WCSO says a deputy then fired his weapon, hitting the woman.

She was transported to the hospital but a condition for her was not provided.