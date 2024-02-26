WE Brunch Indy to celebrate unsung women

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — During Women’s History Month, meet others who share your interests and fill your belly at the same time with WE Brunch Indy, an initiative aimed at forging connections, driving conversations, and amplifying the impact of gender equity advocates across central Indiana.

Amanda Bonilla and Doneshia Posey, co-founders of WE Brunch Indy, joined Daybreak to speak more on the upcoming event and how it started.

“It really started out of the pandemic. We came out of the pandemic. It was the fall and we realized that we didn’t have a lot of the same networks of women who were doing equity work in central Indiana, but didn’t really have a space in place to come together. So, we decided to put our networks together and host the first equity brunch and we sold out 100 tickets in three days,” Bonilla said.

Intentianally set to take place at the beginning of Women’s History Month in March, the brunch will focus on hidden stories of resistance celebrating unsung heroes.

“The March brunch is dedicated to uncovering and honoring often overlooked contributions made by remarkable women throughout Central Indiana—including present-day leaders in our community,” Posey said. “These women have been at the forefront of change, pushing boundaries, breaking barriers, and leaving a lasting impact often while working completely behind the scenes. This March, we’ll properly and publicly honor their service and impact.”

The event will include networking, a meal, and a panel presentation aimed to share knowledge and resources with the attendees.

“We have four dynamic speakers that are completely different, come from vastly different backgrounds to talk to us about resilience and resistance and how they work behind the scenes to promote equity and to eliminate barriers for women,” Bonilla said.

WE Brunch Indy says all women are invited to engage in the discussion, equipping themselves with tools nececeary to continue building generational wealth for their families.

WE Brunch will be held on March 3 at the Biltwill Event Center. According to their website, registration is closed and tickets are sold out.