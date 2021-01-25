Westfield High School students, staff shelter-in-place following threat

Photo of the Westfield High School sign. (WISH Photo)

1 p.m. update: Westfield Washington Schools has sent this to media, families and staff: “The Westfield Police Department has given WHS the all-clear to resume normal activities. Students and staff have resumed their normal schedule. The safety and security of our students and staff is always our top priority so we want to reiterate that all students, staff and building personnel are safe.“

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Students and staff at Westfield High School sheltered in place following a threat to the school on Monday morning.

Westfield Washington Schools posted on Facebook about the incident.

The district said staff and students were asked to shelter in place around 11 a.m. and police secured the building.

No one has been injured.

No other information has been released.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.