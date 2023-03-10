Westfield Welcome brings back ‘pupular’ Egg-Paw-Looza event

Dogs and their owners can enjoy many activities in addition to Easter egg hunts on Saturday, April 1. (Photo provided/Hamilton County Reporter)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — Westfield Welcome has announced that Egg-Paw-Looza, presented by Centier Bank, returns to Asa Bales Park, 205 W. Hoover St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 1.

There will be professional pet portraits with the Easter bunny, pet-related vendors with treats and boutique items, food and beverage vendors, a pet bow-tie craft coordinated by the Westfield High School Animal Club, and three dog egg hunts at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 p.m. Each egg hunt will have eight “golden eggs” for dogs to find to win a prize basket with dog treats and toys. There will also be a Bark Box giveaway that attendees can enter to win at the event.

“This is such a fantastic event for a great cause,” Community Events Coordinator Chelsea McCarty said. “It’s an afternoon full of fun for families and their dogs!”

Tickets are $5 per person; ages four and under must register for a free ticket. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Indiana Canine Assistance Network (ICAN). ICAN is an accredited service dog training and placement program that provides safety, friendship, and independence for children and adults with disabilities. On-site donations will also be accepted.

Event and ticket information can be found at westfieldwelcome.com/egg-paw-looza.