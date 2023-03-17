Westfield’s Oak Road to experience rolling closures due to sewer rehabilitation work

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Travelers will need to be cautious starting Monday for detour signage as Citizen Energy Group crews will perform rehabilitation work on sewer infrastructure along Oak Road in Westfield between 151st and 171st Street.

The sewer infrastructure work will start at 171st Street and continuing south that will result in rolling road closures throughout the time of the project. The entire project area may not be closed to motorists at all times, but travelers are advised to watch for and heed all posted detour signage.

This project will result in more than $1 million of improvements to the area’s wastewater infrastructure, serving the neighborhood of southeastern Westfield.

According to a release, while traffic restrictions are in place between 171st and 161st streets, traffic will be detoured via Westfield Boulevard. While traffic restrictions are in place between 161st and 151st streets, traffic will be detoured via Carey Road. Work will conclude with several days of construction just inside the northern entrance to the Silver Thorne neighborhood, closing Oak Road but not 151st Street. During this work, access to the neighborhood will be maintained via the south entrance.

The rehabilitation work is expected to last until late April.