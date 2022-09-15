Local

‘Whale of a Sale’ children’s consignment event begins Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The largest children’s consignment event in central Indiana is back!

The fall 2022 “Whale of a Sale” event starts Thursday and runs through Sunday at Grand Park in Westfield.

Attendees will be able to shop for over 100,000 items. The consignment sale is a one-stop shop for clothing, toys, strollers, bikes, furniture, handbags, and so much more.

Event organizers say that seller spots and opening day admission are both sold out, but visitors can still get tickets for the rest of the weekend.

Sandi Ginn, the “Whale of a Sale” sales director, tells News 8 that the consignment event offers “quality products from new to slightly used for a fraction of the price.”

Ginn says families can find good deals and stretch their dollars while supporting local vendors. The average consignor earns $500, according to Ginn.

Looking for a steal? Friday is generally known to have the best selection of items available; by Sunday, the prices are cut in half.

Payment is credit card only — no cash or checks. Visitors are asked to bring their own large bag or wagon to carry items. Large IKEA shopping bags will be available for $5 each, while supplies last.