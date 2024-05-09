Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

What improvements are coming to Garfield Park

Indy Parks discusses improvements for Garfield Park

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Parks had its second public meeting Wednesday night over changes planned for Garfield Park on the south side of Indianapolis.

Organizers asked the public for their thoughts on a new playground near the pagoda. They’re also asking the public if they want new paths, shelters or public restrooms.

The park is receiving enhancements thanks to a grant from Lilly Endowment.

Andre Denman, principal park planner for Indy Parks, said, “We’ve been wanting to improve this playground near the pagoda for a while, and Lilly brought the funding, almost $2½ million.”

City leaders say they expect to break ground on the project later in 2024.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indy 500 racers help raise...
Month of May /
New co-owner Chuck Surack is...
Indy Eleven /
Expansion plans on the horizon...
Education /
Second Helpings rescues 50 million...
Local News /
Health Spotlight | New procedure...
Health Spotlight /
Prosecution in Delphi murders case...
I-Team 8 /
In run for Indiana governor,...
Election /
Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever welcome...
Indiana Fever /