What improvements are coming to Garfield Park

Indy Parks discusses improvements for Garfield Park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Parks had its second public meeting Wednesday night over changes planned for Garfield Park on the south side of Indianapolis.
Organizers asked the public for their thoughts on a new playground near the pagoda. They’re also asking the public if they want new paths, shelters or public restrooms.
The park is receiving enhancements thanks to a grant from Lilly Endowment.
Andre Denman, principal park planner for Indy Parks, said, “We’ve been wanting to improve this playground near the pagoda for a while, and Lilly brought the funding, almost $2½ million.”
City leaders say they expect to break ground on the project later in 2024.
