What is the latest on WISH-TV and DISH Network?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than a month has passed and DISH Network still has not returned WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 to its service.

DISH removed our stations on Oct. 4. We worked to come to an agreement for our stations to be carried on DISH, but have been unsuccessful.

WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 are the only two Central Indiana television stations not owned by a big corporation and DISH has made this change as a result of our new local ownership.

An agreement, known as retransmission consent, is needed so that we can continue to bring you 75 hours per week of local news and local programming, more than any other television station in Indiana.

An agreement is needed so that we can continue to employ Hoosier journalists to inform the community and hold the powerful accountable.

Please call DISH now at 800-333-3474 and demand they bring back your WISH-TV, MyINDY-TV 23 and all your favorite programming. Let DISH know that you do not want to be charged for programming that you’re not receiving.

Have you already contacted DISH? Fill out the form below to let us know what they have told you.

<a href="https://linforms.wufoo.com/forms/z2mxgag16515ng/"> Fill out my Wufoo form! </a>