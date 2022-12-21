What to keep in your emergency car kit for severe winter weather

Local

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 04: Vehicles drive in heavy snow on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, January 4, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. As a major winter storm moves up the Northeast corridor, New York City is under a winter storm warning and forecasts are calling for six to eight inches of snow. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service says it’s important to stay off the roads during hazardous winter weather conditions as much as possible. For those who absolutely have to go out, it’s important to keep an emergency winter kit in your car. Below is a list of items suggested to keep in your vehicle.

Cell phone and car charger (glove compartment)

First-aid kit (glove compartment)

Blanket (luggage area)

Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets (some in glove compartment, the rest in the luggage area)

Flashlight with extra fresh batteries

Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes

Basic set of tools along with duct tape and car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors (luggage area)

Ice scraper/snow brush

Jumper cables/jump pack

Traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter

Tarp, raincoat and gloves

Shovel