What to keep in your emergency car kit for severe winter weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service says it’s important to stay off the roads during hazardous winter weather conditions as much as possible. For those who absolutely have to go out, it’s important to keep an emergency winter kit in your car. Below is a list of items suggested to keep in your vehicle.
What to have in your car emergency kit
- Cell phone and car charger (glove compartment)
- First-aid kit (glove compartment)
- Blanket (luggage area)
- Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets (some in glove compartment, the rest in the luggage area)
- Flashlight with extra fresh batteries
- Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes
- Basic set of tools along with duct tape and car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors (luggage area)
- Ice scraper/snow brush
- Jumper cables/jump pack
- Traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter
- Tarp, raincoat and gloves
- Shovel