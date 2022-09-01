Local

Where motorists can get 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Thursday

The Circle K gas station at 2104 N. Capitol Ave., Indianapolis, is shown the night of Aug. 31, 2022. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Circle K is offering up to 40 cents off per gallon between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, according to a Circle K news release.

At over 3,600 Circle K gas stations, customers can fuel up for the unofficial last weekend of summer and receive the deal directly at the pump.

The fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K locations.

“It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” said Nathan Woodland, head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K, in a statement. “Our Circle K Fuel Day will also kick off an entire month of deals inside our stores.”

Any customer in line for gas before 7 p.m. will receive the 40 cents off discount.

The Indianapolis area has at least 20 Circle K stations.