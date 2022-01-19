Local

Where to find the best hot chocolate bombs in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’ve never had a hot chocolate bomb before, they are a chocolate sphere filled with hot cocoa mix (or other flavors) and marshmallows.

Here’s where Indianapolis Moms say are the best places to get them in Indianapolis.

Vanilla Bean Bakery

Vanilla Bean Bakery offers basic cocoa bombs and deluxe decorated cocoa bombs for your enjoyment. Give their shop a call to learn more about their cocoa bomb offerings and availability, bombs cost about $6 each.

Eats by Chef Mel

According to their website, Eats by Chef Mel has cocoa bombs available in chocolate, white chocolate, white chocolate peppermint, chocolate peppermint, chocolate caramel, and salted chocolate caramel. They also have “love bombs” for Valentine’s Day – adorable heart-shaped cocoa bombs you can buy for a loved one. Bombs cost $6 each and can also be shipped too!

Sweet Treats by Janese

Sweet Treats by Janese has a sale for hot chocolate bombs right now, so order and pick up before they’re gone! Nut-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free options are available

Tweety’s Sweeties

Tweety’s Sweeties offers ten delicious flavors for her hot cocoa bombs to enjoy this winter season. Salted caramel, vanilla chai, and snickerdoodle are some of the cool flavors you can choose from when you place your order. You can also choose to add a mug to your order, choose from milk, white, or dark chocolate, and then customize your order with cocoa bomb toppings.

