Where was the lottery ticket worth $150,000 sold in Indiana?

The Speedway gas station and convenience store at 910 E. Main St., Brownsburg, Indiana, is shown in June 2022. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Powerball tickets sold in Indiana gas stations and convenience stores for Monday night’s drawing have some hefty payouts.

A $150,000 winner was sold at the Speedway station at 910 E. Main St. in Brownsburg.

A ticket purchased at Fasttrack Plaza 3 station at 707 E. Main St. in Boonville was worth $50,000, the Hoosier Lottery says.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday were: 4-23-45-50-53 with the Powerball of 17 and a Power Play of 3X.

The next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday night. The jackpot early Wednesday was at $348 million.

