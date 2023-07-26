Whiteland Elementary School closed Wednesday due to water damage

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — Students were supposed to return to Whiteland Elementary School for the start of a new school year on Wednesday, but water damage has put a damper on those plans.

“Overnight rain, along with ongoing roof repair, has led to water damage in several classrooms at Whiteland Elementary. Therefore, classes are canceled for the day,” Rick Hightower, communications director for Clark-Pleasant School Corporation, said.

All other Clark-Pleasant Schools will open Wednesday for the start of the 2023-24 academic year.

In an email to News 8, Hightower said he’s “hopeful” Whiteland Elementary will reopen Thursday but will know more later in the day.

The school district did not say when it expects the school to be open to students.

Parents with students at Whiteland Elementary School or Clark-Pleasant Schools can prepare for a new school year by checking out the district’s back-to-school information page.