Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Whiteland Elementary School closed Wednesday due to water damage

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — Students were supposed to return to Whiteland Elementary School for the start of a new school year on Wednesday, but water damage has put a damper on those plans.

“Overnight rain, along with ongoing roof repair, has led to water damage in several classrooms at Whiteland Elementary. Therefore, classes are canceled for the day,” Rick Hightower, communications director for Clark-Pleasant School Corporation, said.

All other Clark-Pleasant Schools will open Wednesday for the start of the 2023-24 academic year.

In an email to News 8, Hightower said he’s “hopeful” Whiteland Elementary will reopen Thursday but will know more later in the day.

The school district did not say when it expects the school to be open to students.

Parents with students at Whiteland Elementary School or Clark-Pleasant Schools can prepare for a new school year by checking out the district’s back-to-school information page.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Federal Reserve set to raise...
National News /
Gas prices just saw their...
National News /
Vehicle fire closes NB I-69...
Indiana News /
1 hurt in shooting on...
Crime Watch 8 /
‘UnPHILtered’: OneAmerica bank bringing humor...
UnPhiltered /
Indiana law to require school...
News /
Report raises concern over Indiana’s...
Indiana News /
1 dies in north side...
Local News /