Whiteland sinkhole closes Whiteland Road near high school

A sinkhole in Whiteland has closed off much of Whiteland Road near the high school and elementary school. (Provided Photo/Whiteland Police Department via X)

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — A sinkhole forming in Whiteland has closed off all of Whiteland Road near the high school and elementary school, police say.

Whiteland Police Department said in a post on X that the sinkhole opened overnight from the heavy rains and flooding.

The sinkhole measured approximately three feet wide and five feet deep.

Whiteland Road was completely closed at U.S. 31 and Center Street. Police said that traffic would be prohibited for safety.

The Town of Whiteland shared on Facebook a detour around the sinkhole.

It was unclear how long traffic would be closed off.