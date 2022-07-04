Local

Who to call to complain about fireworks in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Fourth of July is one of the busiest times of the year for dispatchers in the Marion County 911 Center, but not all of the calls that reach dispatchers are real emergencies.

Every year, people call 911 during the holiday to complain about fireworks. That can tie up the lines and can keep people with real emergencies from reaching dispatchers, says the Metropolitan Emergency Services Agency.

Unless someone is injured or property is damaged, Marion County residents with fireworks complaints should call the non-emergency line at 317-327-3811. Anyone with a cell phone can also call 311.

Other reasons to call the non-emergency line include loud music and parties, barking dogs, lost or stolen property, and parking violations.

Reasons to call 911 include:

Any incident endangering people

Any in-progress damage to property

Car accidents

Disturbances or fights

Drunk or reckless drivers

Fires

Medical emergencies

Thefts or robberies in progress

Trespassers

Shots fired

Suspicious people or vehicles

Welfare checks

The Marion County 911 Center is the busiest in the state and answers about one million emergency calls each year.