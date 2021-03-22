WISH-TV launches ‘All Indiana Bets’ sports betting show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23), today announced the launch of “All Indiana Bets,” a sports betting show on WISH-TV starting August 2021.

“All Indiana Bets” will be Indiana’s first televised sports betting show with a primary focus on Indiana teams. Weekly shows will include a college sports show on Saturdays, a pro sports show on Sundays, and college basketball tournament shows in March and April beginning in 2022.

The new show will be hosted by radio personality, Jason Hammer; comedian, Scott Long; and feature WISH-TV’s Entertainment Insider, McKinzie Roth. “All Indiana Bets” will provide entertaining and informative news, opinions, and previews of the biggest games every week.

“WISH-TV is committed to creating more unique programming and because of the growing popularity in sports betting, this new show is designed with Hoosiers in mind,” said McCoy. “’All Indiana Bets’ will give sports betting enthusiasts in Indiana more information and expert insights to make better wagering decisions on their favorite Indiana teams.”

WISH-TV’s “All Indiana Bets” will broadcast live from WISH-TV in Indianapolis, online at WISHTV.com, across the state on the WISH-TV statewide TV news network, and will also be available in a weekly podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.