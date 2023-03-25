WISH-TV to attend IBA broadcasting career fair
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — WISH-TV is proud to join the Indiana Broadcasters Association for their 2023 Spring Career Fair.
The event is taking place from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at the 502 East Event Centre in Carmel.
Television and radio stations from around the state will gather to network with aspiring broadcasters.
Those interested in attending can click here to register.
MORE STORIES
US charges suspected Russian spy who allegedly used fake identity to enter US, gather info from American citizens
National News /