WISH-TV to attend IBA broadcasting career fair

by: Divine Triplett
Posted:

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — WISH-TV is proud to join the Indiana Broadcasters Association for their 2023 Spring Career Fair.

The event is taking place from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at the 502 East Event Centre in Carmel.

Television and radio stations from around the state will gather to network with aspiring broadcasters.

Those interested in attending can click here to register.

