WISH-TV to hire Indiana’s only reporter dedicated to full-time medical journalism

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Randy Ingram, Vice President and General Manager of WISH-TV announced Friday that the station has begun a nationwide search to hire Indiana’s only television health reporter dedicated full-time to medical journalism.

“As an individual or a whole community, health is our most important asset,” said Ingram. “Providing thorough medical news and information is the best way, as a television station, we can help our viewers maintain or improve their health and well-being. Our new dedicated health reporter will provide viewers easy access to daily medical-related news, information, and knowledge, within our newscasts, original programming, and on WISHTV.com.”

WISH-TV produces 75 hours per week of news and original programming, more than any other television station in Indiana. The News 8 medical reports, featured throughout WISH-TV programming, will promote healthy lifestyles and improve overall health literacy in Indiana. News 8’s health reporter will cover all areas of physical, mental, emotional, and social health including, but not limited to; breaking health news, personal healthcare, nutrition, fitness, weight management, stress management, public and community health, medical research, drugs and disease, health policy, the healthcare industry, and the business of health.

WISH-TV, one of the highest rated news organizations in Indiana, was recently acquired by Circle City Broadcasting, owned by Indianapolis native DuJuan McCoy.

“As a locally owned and operated company, our commitment is to help make both the community we live in and economy we work in healthier,” said DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting. “Our goal as the only station with this level of dedicated medical reporting, is to help improve the health quality of life of our viewers, their families, and our community. This coverage is also important to the tens of thousands of Hoosiers working in one of the many health-related fields, and one our state’s top industries.”

Indiana is home to more than 1,700 health-related companies and over 100 hospitals. Both diverse and highly specialized, Indiana ranks among the top states in the country for health and life sciences, especially in the areas of Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease, Diagnostics and Analytical Instrumentation, and Neuroscience and Neurodegenerative Disease. Indiana is also a leading manufacturer of pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Earlier this month, WISH-TV announced the addition of Indiana’s first multicultural reporter to give a voice to communities, traditions and issues not being covered by other Indiana television stations. News 8’s multicultural reporter will share previously untold stories of the many distinct cultures and ethnic groups who make up Indiana’s ever-growing, diverse population.

These two specialized News 8 reporters, along with others to be announced soon are part of an unprecedented WISH-TV coverage expansion being rolled out over the next several months by the station’s new local ownership, Circle City Broadcasting.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply by sending their resume to jobs@circlecitybroadcasting.com. More information is available at WISHTV.com/Work-For-Us/.