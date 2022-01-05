Local

Woman dies after being ejected from vehicle in Lawrence crash

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman died after being ejected from her vehicle during a crash in Lawrence on Wednesday morning.

Lawrence Police Department says the single-vehicle crash occurred at 6:15 a.m. on East 63rd Street between Lee Road and Sunnyside Road.

The woman lost control of her vehicle, which rolled over. She was ejected from the vehicle and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say she died after arriving at the hospital.

The speed of the vehicle and improper use of driver restraint systems are likely contributing factors to the crash and resulting injuries.

No further information about the victim’s identity was provided.