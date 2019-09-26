Woman dies after being struck by Bloomington bus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A woman has died after being hit by a Bloomington Transit bus Thursday morning, Bloomington Police Department said.

The crash happened around 11:44 a.m. on Walnut Street just south of the intersection of 3rd Street.

Police say the bus had just left the downtown Bloomington Transit terminal before the woman was struck.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Authorities say no foul play is suspected.

Walnut Street was closed until about 1 p.m.

The name and age of the victim has not been released at this time.

