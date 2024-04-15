Woman dies after IMPD finds her with unknown injuries; coroner says she was hit by car

The front of an ambulance. The Marion County Coroner's Office says an injured woman died sometime after Indianapolis police found her downed in a neighborhood on April 13, 2024. The office added that she might have been hit with a car. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An injured woman died sometime after police found her downed and possibly hit by a vehicle on Indianapolis’ northwest side on Saturday.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 33-year-old Courtney Adams.

Online police reports show that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of North Tibbs Avenue and West 20th Street around 5:06 p.m. Saturday to check on a person down.

That intersection is in a neighborhood on the northwest side near Speedway.

When police arrived, they found Adams suffering unknown injuries. Sometime later, she was pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office included that Adams may have been struck by a vehicle. The extent of her injuries or if there had been an accident was unclear.

News 8 has reached out to IMPD for more information.