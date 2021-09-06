Local

Woman dies, man critically hurt in head-on crash of car, truck

MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. (WISH) — The crash of a car and truck Sunday night in western Hancock County killed the car’s driver and critically injured a passenger, police said.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 6 p.m. Sunday to the crash in the 7600 block of Hancock County Road 300 North. That’s a rural area with homes and farm fields about one-third of a mile east of the end of East 38th Street in Indianapolis.

Sandra Ann Braschler, 61, of Greenfield, died in the crash. The front-seat passenger in the car she drove, Chris Arnold Braschler, 61, of Greenfield, was unconscious when taken to a hospital in Indianapolis.

Police believe the 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by Braschler collided head-on with a 2017 Ram 1500 pickup truck. The truck driver, Thomas Skaggs, 37, of Fortville, was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s department said in a news release issued Sunday night. Skaggs was the only person in the truck when the crash happened.

The release said evidence shows the vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when one traveled left of the centerline and into the path of the other.

It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, the release said.

The crash site was about 1⅔ miles west of the unincorporated Hancock County community of Mount Comfort.