Woman killed in Wayne County crash involving train

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One woman is dead following a Monday morning crash in Wayne County involving a train, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 6 a.m., deputies were called to the area of South Walter and West Plum streets in Green Forks, Indiana for a crash between a car and a train.

An early investigation has revealed that 47-year-old Tonya Rader was driving a gold 2005 Chevy Malibu south on Walter Street and crossing railroad tracks.

Rader’s vehicle was hit by a westbound train on the driver’s side, deputies said.

Rader, who was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of collision, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The deadly crash remains under investigation.