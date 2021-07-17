Local

Woman on bicycle hit by vehicle in Lawrence, dies at hospital

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle while riding her bike in Lawrence Friday night.

Lawrence Police Department say officers were called to the 4800 block of North Shadeland Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. They found passersby trying to help the woman, none of whom witnessed the crash.

Evidence suggests the vehicle and bicyclist were both traveling north on Shadeland Avenue.

The woman was transported to Eskenazi Hospital and died after receiving treatment.

Police say they have not located any witnesses. Investigators believe the vehicle may be gray and likely has a damaged front bumper.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.