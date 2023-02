Local

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A two-day festival will happen in Garfield Park this June!

Elevation Festivals announced the 2023 WonderRoad Indianapolis lineup on Tuesday. The festival will return to Garfield Park June 17-18.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Single-day festival passes start at $65 and weekend passes start at $109.

