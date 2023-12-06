YMCA breaks ground on new Indianapolis location

Groundbreaking on the Ascension St. Vincent YMCA in Westfield is set for next Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. The 54,000 square-foot facility is expected to open in January 2025. (Provided Photo/Westfield YMCA)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday, the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis broke ground on the 13th YMCA in Indianapolis, which will be called The Ascension St. Vincent YMCA in Westfield.

The building will be next to the Westfield Washington School natatorium at 874 Virginia Rose Ave.

“Westfield has established itself as a place where sports, healthy living, and community come together, and we’re honored to enhance that unique identity and take a step closer to our vision of a healthier, more equitable, more connected community,” said Gregg Hiland, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis.

The Wheeler family donated 10 acres of land at the southwest corner of Wheeler Road and 181st Street.

On its website, the YMCA said it is on a mission to “Put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all.”

Organizers raised $20 million for the project in Westfield. They hope to raise another $5 million to meet their fundraising goal.

In a news release, Ascension St. Vincent YMCA said, “Transformative gifts for this new YMCA have already been committed from Ascension St. Vincent, the City of Westfield, and the Hamilton County commissioners.”

The 54-thousand-square-foot center will include:

Gymnasium for court sports

Free weights and cardio equipment

Cycle and yoga studios

Indoor track

Teaching kitchen

Child watch and kids’ adventure area

Community gathering spaces

Chapel/reflection room

Classrooms for collegiate partnerships

STEM classroom

The new space is expected to open in January of 2025.