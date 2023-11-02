Magical, indoor winter wonderland on way to Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Call it a winter delight, with a twist!

There’s a new holiday exhibit at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, and it might involve a snowball fight or two!

WinterFaire will be open Nov. 18-Feb. 11. The WinterSlide will be open Nov. 18-Jan. 7.

On Thursday’s Life. Style. Live!, Erica Lacey, senior exhibits project manager, and Stephanie Eddleman, exhibit developer, stopped by to tell us more:

WinterFaire, a new indoor winter wonderland at the world’s largest children’s museum, could become a new tradition for all. Visitors can expect to see a festive, carnival-like atmosphere complete with fun games, hands-on activities, adorable animal characters, special visits with Santa, and, of course, the 47-foot-long WinterSlide is back with a delightful twist.

Once inside the new winter forest, the museum says visitors “museumgoers “will meet five adorable animal characters.

“At the entrance, a fluffy red fox named Ember will welcome families with a smile. In the center of the space, visitors will find Indigo, a mystical and knowledgeable chameleon perched on a magical fountain. When children and their grown-ups work together to touch symbols on the fountain, its frozen plumes will change colors – touching all 6 at the same time will make Indigo’s body light up too. Energetic and carefree, a harbor seal named Flip will get kids of all ages excited to play a variety of games. The brave and adventurous ice phoenix, Storm, greets visitors at the ice cave where children will discover activities designed around building, jumping, climbing, and balancing. Last, but not least, meet Gerty, a sweet and creative beaver who presides over the Artisans Corner. Not only will visitors find objects made from a variety of materials from around the world on display, but they will have the opportunity to grab an apron and create a bright, colorful design or play shopkeeper in the store. During select times, programs are offered in Gerty’s Workshop and families can begin a new tradition by designing a lantern to use during a WinterFaire-y Tale. Then, they can take the magical memento home!”

To learn more, visit the museum’s website.