Man calls neighbors together after 17-year-old shot dead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Jomo Cole has had enough.

On Tuesday, Cole rushed to 11th and Tecumseh streets on the city’s near-eastside after learning one of his mentee’s was fatally shot.

The Marion County coroner later identified the victim as 17-year-old Daymarko Tolefree. According to detectives, Daymarco was shot in a car after being chased.

Crews pronounced Daymarco dead at the scene.

As police investigated, Cole was working to curb the violent trend in the area. He will have a news conference at noon Thursday at 2125 E. 10th St.

“I need to call out to the OGs in the neighborhoods,” the locals who want stop the criminal activity, Cole said. “You all are the only ones to stop this. The police can’t do it.”

Daymarko and his family recently moved from Danville, Illinois, to Indianapolis for better opportunities. Daymarko was a student at Arsenal Technical High School.

If you have any information to help investigators, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Note: This version of the story corrects the spelling of the last name of Daymarko Tolefree.