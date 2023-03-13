Man charged with murder after shooting outside Greenwood restaurant

Greenwood, Indiana, Police Department was called to a report of a person shot about 9:25 p.m. March 8, 2023, on East County Line Road just west of the I-65 interchange. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A 25-year-old Greenwood man was arrested Monday on a preliminary murder charge after an Indianapolis man was fatally shot last week outside a restaurant, the Greenwood Police Department said Monday night.

Timothy A. Sannito, 52, died in the shooting about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East County Line Road. That’s just west of the I-65 interchange. Officers with Greenwood Police Department found the man shot in the parking lot of the Ale Emporium restaurant in the Emerson Pointe shopping center.

Marco Antonio Gonzalez was being held in the Johnson County jail in Franklin, Greenwood police say.

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said about 7:45 p.m. Monday that Gonzales was not yet at the jail.

The Greenwood police chief said last week that an argument had led to the shooting, and the suspect fled in a black vehicle before police arrived.

No formal charges were found Monday night in online court documents, although Greenwood Police Department says the case is continuing to be investigated.