Man sentenced to 14 years after hit-and-run at Connersville bar

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A Greenfield man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for his role in a hit-and-run stemming from a 2015 bar incident.

Jordan Wadle, 34, was driving a Ford Explorer on Nov. 12, 2015 in an alley behind Ozzie’s Bar, 515 N. Central Ave. in Connersville. Wadle’s SUV twice hit Chuck Woodward, of Connersville, and injured him after an argument between the two men inside the bar.

A jury in March found Wadle guilty of leaving the scene of an accident committed while intoxicated causing serious bodily harm, causing serious injury operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person, and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to 0.15 or more.

The jury found Wadle not guilty of aggravated battery.

A civil lawsuit filed by Woodward in October 2016 is scheduled for a dismissal hearing on Friday.