Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to oust Speaker Johnson

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene participates in a House Oversight Committee hearing on September 28, 2023 in Washington./Drew Angerer/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
by: Manu Raju, Melanie Zanona and Annie Grayer, CNN
(CNN) — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has filed a motion to oust Mike Johnson from the speakership, according to sources familiar with the matter, amid anger about the government funding bill.

The House would have to consider Greene’s motion within two legislative days after she is recognized. The chamber heads to recess for two weeks on Friday afternoon.

Asked for a reaction by CNN, Johnson didn’t respond, dismissing the question with a wave.

After Greene filed the motion, she was swarmed by her Republican colleagues. A source close to the conversations told CNN that a number of fellow GOP lawmakers were trying to convince the Georgia Republican not to bring the motion. Two of the lawmakers who were there, GOP Reps. Barry Loudermilk and Kat Cammack, were observed to be in an extended conversation with Greene.

Part of the argument to Greene from her Republican colleagues is that if she goes through with this, it could lead to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries inadvertently becoming speaker, a source who witnessed the conversations told CNN.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

