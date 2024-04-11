Mattel releases a ‘less competitive’ version of Scrabble

This photo provided by Mattel shows the new version of the board game Scrabble, that includes a new version called Scrabble Together. Mattel has unveiled a double-sided board that features both the classic word-building game and Scrabble Together, a new rendition aimed at making Scrabble more accessible “for anyone who finds word games intimidating." (Provided Photo/Mattel via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scrabble is getting it’s first makeover in over 75 years, and some people are calling it controversial.

Mattel announced that a new a double-sided version of the famous board game, which includes one side with the original game and one side with a “less competitive” version. According to Mattel, the flip side of the classic game, called Scrabble Together, will include helper cards, use a simpler scoring system, be quicker to play, and allow people to play in teams.

“Scrabble has truly stood the test of time as one of the most popular board games in history, and we want to ensure the game continues to be inclusive for all players,” Ray Adler, the global head of games at Mattel, said in a statement. “For anyone who’s ever thought, ‘Word games aren’t for me,’ or felt a little intimidated by the classic game, Scrabble Together Mode is an ideal option.”

Instead of competing, players collaborate to complete goal cards, and there are helper cards if assistance is required.

“The game speaks to a trend in younger people who want to avoid competitive games, instead favoring teamwork, and collaboration working towards a fun goal together,” Brett Smitheram, the current UK number one Scrabble player and 2016 World Scrabble Champion, said in the statement.

According to CNN, Scrabble Together will be available across Europe, and the Associated Press reports that Hasbro, the company that makes the US version, has no plans of changing the game in here.