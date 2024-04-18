Meager Kings announce final Indy show sell-out, upcoming Florida tour

The Meager Kings, a Midwest pop/punk/ska-mericana band, have sold out their last show in Indianapolis. Known for their dynamic stage presence and engaging crowd interaction, the band has cultivated a robust following across the U.S. and U.K. since their debut in 2019.

The band will next embark on a tour through Florida and the Conch Republic from April 29 to May 12. This announcement follows their successful tours with notable acts such as Ballyhoo, Shwayze, Kyle Smith, Chris Demakes of Less Than Jake, and Jason DeVore of Authority Zero.

Currently, the Meager Kings are back in the studio working on their second album. The upcoming release is being produced by Ty Zamora of Alien Ant Farm and Slightly Stoopid fame. The new project is rumored to include co-writes and features from renowned artists such as 311, G Love, and the Vandals, promising a diverse and exciting mix of tracks.

Their debut album, “Apathy Nation,” released in 2019, was produced by Howi Spangler of Ballyhoo and featured a verse from Jason DeVore on the track “Holy Ghost,” garnering critical and fan acclaim.