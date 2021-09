Medical

Clinical psychologist provides advice on helping those contemplating suicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

Dr. Danielle Henderson, a clinical psychologist at IU Health, joined Daybreak on Saturday to share some ways to help someone who is contemplating suicide. She discussed the importance of checking in, how to have difficult conversations regarding mental health and the variety of resources that are available.

Click on the video to watch the full interview.