Indianapolis takes top spot for overall most-stressed city, new poll reveals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indy folks are stressed out.

In fact, the city ranks as the most stressed-out city in the country. This is according to a survey conducted by Just Great Lawyers.

Researchers polled 2,700 people from 25 major cities across the U.S. including New York, Seattle and Houston. The study team asked respondents to indicate their most major life stressors. Findings showed the top five sources were money/finances, work, health care costs, family, and romantic relationships.

When all factors were combined, Indianapolis nabbed first place as the most-stressed city in the nation. The city took second for most-stressed about money/finances, fifth for politics and ninth for work/career.

Resources

NAMI Helpline: 1-800-950-NAMI (6264)

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Be Well Indiana Crisis Helpline: 211

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741

Indiana’s Next Level Recovery program