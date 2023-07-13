Planned Parenthood in Indiana no longer taking abortion appointments, cites high capacity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Planned Parenthood is no longer taking appointments for abortion services in Indiana.

The agency said in a release Wednesday that it has reached maximum capacity for patients trying to receive care ahead of the state’s limited-exception abortion ban that takes effect August 1.

Planned Parenthood says their doors will remain open for all other reproductive health care options, including pregnancy evaluation and consultations, wellness exams, STI screenings, providing birth control, and more.

The agency is the largest provider of abortions in Indiana.