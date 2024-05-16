Greenfield-Central High School to perform first Jazz in the Park concert

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield-Central Bands will host its first Jazz in the Park concert on Saturday at Depot Street Park Amphitheater in Greenfield.

Three high school jazz bands and one junior high school jazz band will be playing at the event.

The event is free to attend and kicks off at 4 p.m.

Chris Wing, band director at Greenfield-Central High School, says the students are excited to showcase their talents.

Wing says he hopes the weather cooperates since the event is outdoors.

“The nice thing is, people will be walking by on the Pennsy Trail, so hopefully they’ll come check us out.”

Wing also says this group has performed multiple times during the year and the event will be special for the students who are about to graduate.

“This group performs a lot during the year. We’ve done five or six performances already. Hopefully we’ll have a big crowd.”

More information on the event can be found on the GC Bands Facebook page.