The Produce Moms: Recipes using strawberries and mushrooms
The Produce Moms: Celebrating National Strawberry Month
Lori Taylor, CEO, of The Produce Moms, joined us Thursday morning to share recipes she created for National Strawberry Month!
But wait…that’s not all! She also shared summer recipes cooking with mushrooms.
Take a look at the full interview above and below to learn how you can recreate these dishes in your kitchen!
Segment 1: National Strawberry Month Strawberry
Strawberry Caprese – https://www.theproducemoms.com/strawberry-caprese-salad/
Mini Berry Trifles – https://www.theproducemoms.com/mini-berry-trifles/
Segment 2: Summer Cooking with Mushrooms
Air Fryer Mushrooms 3 ways-
- Recipe and show them 3 ways
- As Is on skewers for summer parties
- On an Entertaining Board : https://www.theproducemoms.com/butter-board-with-mushrooms-and-onions/#wprm-recipe-video-container-123070
- How to make omelets for camping – https://www.montereymushrooms.com/camping-menu-cookbook
