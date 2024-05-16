The Produce Moms: Recipes using strawberries and mushrooms

Lori Taylor, CEO, of The Produce Moms, joined us Thursday morning to share recipes she created for National Strawberry Month!

But wait…that’s not all! She also shared summer recipes cooking with mushrooms.

Take a look at the full interview above and below to learn how you can recreate these dishes in your kitchen!

Segment 1: National Strawberry Month Strawberry

Strawberry Caprese – https://www.theproducemoms.com/strawberry-caprese-salad/

Mini Berry Trifles – https://www.theproducemoms.com/mini-berry-trifles/

Segment 2: Summer Cooking with Mushrooms

Air Fryer Mushrooms 3 ways-

Recipe and show them 3 ways

As Is on skewers for summer parties

On an Entertaining Board : https://www.theproducemoms.com/butter-board-with-mushrooms-and-onions/#wprm-recipe-video-container-123070

How to make omelets for camping – https://www.montereymushrooms.com/camping-menu-cookbook