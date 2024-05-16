Search
The Produce Moms: Recipes using strawberries and mushrooms

The Produce Moms: Celebrating National Strawberry Month

by: Divine Triplett
Lori Taylor, CEO, of The Produce Moms, joined us Thursday morning to share recipes she created for National Strawberry Month!

But wait…that’s not all! She also shared summer recipes cooking with mushrooms.

Take a look at the full interview above and below to learn how you can recreate these dishes in your kitchen!

Segment 1: National Strawberry Month Strawberry 

Strawberry Caprese – https://www.theproducemoms.com/strawberry-caprese-salad/ 

Mini Berry Trifles – https://www.theproducemoms.com/mini-berry-trifles/ 

Segment 2: Summer Cooking with Mushrooms  

Air Fryer Mushrooms 3 ways-  

Summer cooking with mushrooms

